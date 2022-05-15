Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0878 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $54,237.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002391 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008188 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,488,186 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

