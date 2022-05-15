Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.
TSE:NEO opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$10.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$519.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neo Performance Materials (Get Rating)
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Featured Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.