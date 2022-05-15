Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

TSE:NEO opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$10.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.29. The stock has a market cap of C$519.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

