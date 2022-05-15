Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. 13,107,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,349,462. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

