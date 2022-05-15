NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

NTGR stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $572.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

