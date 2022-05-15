New BitShares (NBS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 53.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

