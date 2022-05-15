New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

NEWR stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

