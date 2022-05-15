New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

NEWR stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.