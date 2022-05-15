Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 6,062,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,926. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Nielsen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,036,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

