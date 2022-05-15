Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 13,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Nitto Denko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

