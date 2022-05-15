Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 13,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

