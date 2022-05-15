Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.36. 3,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $45.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

