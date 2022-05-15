Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 240 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 286.16. The company has a market cap of £194.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.59.

Norcros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

