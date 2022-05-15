Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:NXR opened at GBX 240 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 286.16. The company has a market cap of £194.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.59.
Norcros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.