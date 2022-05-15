Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 372,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,656,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,395 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Corning stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

