Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.25 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $65.46 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

