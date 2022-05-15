Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

