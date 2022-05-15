Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

NUE stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

