Norinchukin Bank The Sells 116 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1,949.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $121.04 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

