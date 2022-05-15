Norinchukin Bank The Sells 184 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.59.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.