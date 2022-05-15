Norinchukin Bank The Sells 184 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,118,000 after buying an additional 132,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.