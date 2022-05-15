Norinchukin Bank The Sells 222 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 437.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 554,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $26,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

VLO stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

