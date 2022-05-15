Norinchukin Bank The Sells 222 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 437.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 554,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $26,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $129.27.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

