Norinchukin Bank The Sells 73 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $288.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.29. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $276.79 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

