Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $273.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

