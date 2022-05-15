North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.61.

NYSE NOA opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

