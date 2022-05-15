Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Earnings Results

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.09-$1.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.09-1.23 EPS.

Shares of NVMI opened at $100.40 on Friday. Nova has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nova by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

