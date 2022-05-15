Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-143 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.Nova also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.09-$1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41. Nova has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth about $957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 554.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nova by 565.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

