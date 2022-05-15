Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $710.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will report $710.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NU’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $666.40 million to $754.98 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NU.

Get NU alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $114,204,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NU traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 25,533,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,323,627. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.