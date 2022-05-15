Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $10.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.48.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,533,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,323,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81. NU has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

