NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SMR opened at $9.62 on Friday. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with AeroFarms.

