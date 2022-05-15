Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $85.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVEI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after buying an additional 56,511 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $60,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

