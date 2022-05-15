Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 453.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $148.05. 6,646,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,529. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

