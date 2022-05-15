Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,733,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. 5,282,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

