Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21,651.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 572,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.29. 4,350,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,512. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

