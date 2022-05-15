Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,341,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.21% of Bright Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 4,257,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,883. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 77.69% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

