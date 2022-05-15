Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 248.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $243.40. 2,631,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,616. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

