Nwam LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mosaic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Mosaic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

NYSE MOS traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $62.29. 5,408,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,241. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,612 shares of company stock worth $5,581,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

