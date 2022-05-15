Nwam LLC Has $9.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $64.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,570.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,732.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,196.49 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

