Nwam LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $67.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,330.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,554. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,202.27 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,579.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,739.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

