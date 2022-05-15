Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.31.

