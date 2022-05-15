Nwam LLC Purchases 16,128 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 84,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.