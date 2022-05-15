Nwam LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. 907,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.98 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

