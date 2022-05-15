NXM (NXM) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $480.50 million and $36,997.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.76 or 0.00232927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,880,684 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,170 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

