Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Down 47.9% in April

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,767 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 833,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

OACB stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,288. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

