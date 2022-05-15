OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 185 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.