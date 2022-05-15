OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,670 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.72.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

