OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.69% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the third quarter worth about $448,000.

NYSEARCA:SENT opened at $22.24 on Friday. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

