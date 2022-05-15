OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000.

NASDAQ PID opened at $18.12 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

