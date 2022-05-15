OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000.

WWJD opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Inspire International ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

