OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $448,000 in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRMI opened at $24.01 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.

