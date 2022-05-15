OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $492,000 in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Joint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after buying an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Joint by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Joint by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Joint by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Joint by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of JYNT opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.82 million, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

