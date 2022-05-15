OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (BATS:PSCQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (BATS:PSCQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
PSCQ opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.
