OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 9.61% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $416,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas alerts:

DUG stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.